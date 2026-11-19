With so much going on at LSU this season, Lane Kiffin hasn't thought about making another return to Knoxville. In fact, Kiffin forgot he even coached at Tennessee until he started watching film for this weekend's matchup against the ninth-ranked Volunteers.

"This season has been so much," Kiffin said on Monday. "It's just been a lot. As we were getting ready and started watching film and stuff, it actually didn't cross my mind that I used to be there, and fans and how they were gonna be. I feel like we've been in so much toxic environments and things so far that it'll just be more of it. I really hadn't thought much about it."

Kiffin may have forgotten his brief tenure at Tennessee, but the fan base surely hasn't. Even though Kiffin's sudden departure from Rocky Top is old enough to drive, there are still hard feelings among the Vol faithful.

Just look at what happened the last time Kiffin visited Knoxville as the coach at Ole Miss. Toward the end of a 31-26 win for the Rebels, golf balls and mustard bottles rained down upon Kiffin and the Ole Miss sideline. Five more years apart haven't completely healed those wounds.

Part of the reason for the residual animus toward Kiffin among Tennessee fans could be that the Volunteers have never gotten a proper dose of revenge. Kiffin has faced the Volunteers four times since jumping ship for USC -- three as an offensive coordinator and one as a head coach -- and he's come away the victor each time.

This year's meeting feels like the best chance the Vols have ever had to get their lick back as a wounded LSU team rolls into Neyland Stadium to face a Tennessee team with everything to play for. Of course, that also means Kiffin has the opportunity to play spoiler and get the last laugh, as he has several times before.

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Kiffin's success against Tennessee

Just over four years after leaving Tennessee, Kiffin made his return to Neyland Stadium as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. The result was a 14-point win for the Crimson Tide as Kiffin's offense totaled 469 total yards.

Kiffin has faced his former team three times since then, and although there have been a couple of close calls, Tennessee has wound up on the wrong end of the scoreboard each time. Much of that has to do with high-powered offenses that have overwhelmed outmatched Volunteer defenses.

Year Team Result Total Yards 2014 Alabama (OC) W, 34-20 469 2015 Alabama (OC) W, 19-14 364 2016 Alabama (OC) W, 49-10 594 2021 Ole Miss W, 31-26 510

The one-score games were particularly agonizing for Tennessee fans who wanted any morsel of revenge against Kiffin.

In 2015, the Volunteers led Alabama with under five minutes to play until Kiffin's offense engineered an eight-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. In 2021, the Volunteers came up eight yards short of a game-winning touchdown when quarterback Joe Milton ran out of bounds on the final play of the game.

Entering Saturday night's matchup, Tennessee and LSU appear to be on equal footing, with the Volunteers as slim 1.5-point favorites in Neyland Stadium. Given that the College Football Playoff dream is dead for LSU, the Volunteers should have an edge in motivation, but don't rule out Kiffin in the role of spoiler.

Can LSU spoil Tennessee's CFP dreams?

Based on the financial resources LSU poured into this coaching staff and roster, no one expected the Tigers to be in spoiler mode with two games remaining. Yet, here they are, and it will be the biggest source of motivation for them on Saturday.

The investment that has made this season disappointing also means LSU has a lot of talent on the sidelines and on the field, even if that hasn't always translated into wins. The numbers certainly bear that out.

The LSU offense ranks eighth nationally in yards per game (490.3) and 18th in points per game (35.5). Defensively, the Tigers rank fifth nationally in yards allowed per game (262.3) and 17th in points allowed per game (18.1).

The path is there for the Bayou Bengals to end Tennessee's CFP bid, and it's probably fair to assume that would give Kiffin a certain level of satisfaction. Kiffin was making jokes about his last trip to Knoxville as recently as March of 2025, when he trolled the Volunteers after the Ole Miss men's basketball team upset No. 4 Tennessee.

As impressive as the box scores have looked, LSU has been very good at losing on the margins, particularly in big games. Red-zone woes and special-teams ineptitude have spelled doom for the Tigers more than once.

That will have to get cleaned up with LSU visiting one of the most hostile atmospheres in college football, which will have a little extra vitriol for Kiffin. Quarterback Sam Leavitt can't repeatedly throw the ball to the opposing defense, and the Tigers have to get points in the red zone against an elite defense.

If the Tigers come out flat -- or the same old issues plague them again -- Tennessee fans will finally have their revenge to go along with a CFP berth.