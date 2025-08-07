LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is "fine" after he exited Wednesday's practice session with an apparent leg injury, sources tell CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. Nussmeier sat out the last few periods of practice as a precaution while his knee was bothering him.

Nussmeier's knee clipped a defensive lineman's knee brace during a drill, causing some discomfort.

Nussmeier is the nation's top returning passer, as he finished fifth in the FBS last season with 4,052 yards through the air and tied for 10th nationally with 29 touchdowns. He spurned the 2025 NFL Draft to return for a fifth season with the Tigers.

"I didn't want to watch anybody else be the guy that leads LSU to a national championship," Nussmeier said in an interview with SEC Network. "LSU means the world to me. Louisiana means the world to me. Also, my faith helped me so much throughout that decision process. I feel like it was the same reason why I stayed when everybody was trying to tell me to leave and transfer.

"God brought me to LSU for a reason. I always wanted to win a national championship here. It wasn't about winning a Heisman or being the first overall pick. It was just about winning championships, so having that opportunity, I just couldn't pass it up."

Nussmeier, a former four-star prospect out of Flower Mound, Texas' Marcus High School, signed with LSU in 2021 and spent the first three years of his career as a backup behind the likes of Max Johnson and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

