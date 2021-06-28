LSU's offensive line has been shaping up to be one of the nation's best heading into 2021, at least on paper. That unit just lost one of its most important players, however, as tarting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has entered the transfer portal following a violation of team rules, according to 247Sports.

Rosenthal has been with the program since 2018 and started three games for the Tigers during their national title run in 2019. He followed that up as a redshirt sophomore by earning the full-time starting spot for Ed Orgeron's Tigers. He was suspended midway through the 2020 season for a violation of team rules, missing two games before returning to action on Nov. 21 vs. Arkansas. Cam Wire stepped in up front in Rosenthal's absence during LSU's win over South Carolina and loss to Auburn.

Rosenthal was a four-star defensive line prospect in the Class of 2018 out of Ferriday (Louisiana) High School. He moved to the offensive side of the ball during his first year at LSU when he took a redshirt.

The void left by the 6-foot-7, 290-pounder is the only vacant spot along LSU's veteran-laden offensive line, which will be the centerpiece of an offense that will look to get back on track after an up-and-down season in 2020. That offense features a major quarterback battle between Myles Brennan and Max Johnson, both of whom shined at times last season. The loaded running back room and presence of star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte can make this unit one of the nation's best if it can fill the void left by Rosenthal.

LSU will open the 2021 season at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4.