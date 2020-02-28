LSU student facing charges after damaging Tiger Stadium field with ATV

It's hard to deny the temptation that students of big universities have to sneak into the football stadium late at night in a harmless act of rule-breaking. But that temptation can grow into a scheme that results in thousands of dollars in damages, as one student at LSU proved on Thursday.

Clayton Fleetwood, an LSU student and member of Delta Chi fraternity, is accused of breaking into Tiger Stadium two different times and wrecking the field with an ATV that was used with authorization. The 19-year-old is being charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable of over $1,000. The break-ins reportedly happened on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8.

"On both occasions, [Fleetwood] can be seen on video surveillance within the fully fenced/enclosed area under the bleachers of Tiger Stadium," police said in the arrest report, per The Advocate.

"It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed. [Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated."

The damage from the ATV, which was parked inside the stadium at the time of the alleged break-in, totaled $8,000. In one of those incidents, Fleetwood broke in with another person, who as not yet been identified, and the two were "talking, kissing, and drinking what appear to be alcoholic beverages."

Two anonymous callers alerted university police about the joyriding, and the cops were able to identify Fleetwood after comparing the person in the surveillance footage with his student ID photo. The student was arrested Thursday and later released on a $10,000 bond.