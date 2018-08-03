LSU suspends starting offensive lineman indefinitely for violating team policy
Guard Ed Ingram has been suspended by coach Ed Orgeron
LSU will open the 2018 season against Miami without one of its starting offensive players.
Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Friday that guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for violating team policy. However, Orgeron did not elaborate on the source of the suspension, noting only that team policy follows university policy, and that "we need to see what happens."
Junior Damien Lewis will switch from backup left guard to right guard, filling the void left by Ingram's suspension.
Ingram played in all 13 games last season and started the final 12 as a freshman. He was slated to be one of the biggest contributors to the Tigers' offense this season. With the offense breaking in a new quarterback and skill players, the offensive line was considered the most stable unit. But now, the team kicks off preseason camp without one of its rising stars and biggest contributors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jaylen Smith undergoes appendectomy
Smith was Louisville's leading receiver in 2017
-
Instagram likes started Watkins incident
Coach Dan Mullen announced Thursday that Watkins is no longer on the team
-
Vandy stadium upgrades stalled
The Commodores currently play in the smallest stadium in the SEC
-
Overrated, underrated Coaches Poll teams
It's time to break down the most important of all polls: the preseason poll
-
Houston football crushes viral sensation
Even if you're completely sick of this viral sensation, this is some good content
-
Bowden, Beamer to captain FSU-VT opener
Bowden and Beamer will share the field for the spotlight game on Labor Day night