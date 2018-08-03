LSU suspends starting offensive lineman indefinitely for violating team policy

LSU will open the 2018 season against Miami without one of its starting offensive players.

Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Friday that guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for violating team policy. However, Orgeron did not elaborate on the source of the suspension, noting only that team policy follows university policy, and that "we need to see what happens."

Junior Damien Lewis will switch from backup left guard to right guard, filling the void left by Ingram's suspension.

Ingram played in all 13 games last season and started the final 12 as a freshman. He was slated to be one of the biggest contributors to the Tigers' offense this season. With the offense breaking in a new quarterback and skill players, the offensive line was considered the most stable unit. But now, the team kicks off preseason camp without one of its rising stars and biggest contributors.