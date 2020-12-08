Former five-star tight end prospect Arik Gilbert is considering opting out for the rest of the season and reportedly could transfer away from the LSU football program. 247Sports first reported that Gilbert had missed practice on Monday and was considering a transfer. Ed Orgeron addressed Gilbert's status on Tuesday morning during a weekly radio appearance, only confirming that the star tight end is mulling the decision to opt out for the rest of the season.

While Orgeron only went as far as confirming Gilbert's consideration of opting out the rest of the 2020 season, it's notable that he's already sending messages of an open door if "he wants to come back."

"That's what he discussed with me," Orgeron told Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Herbert of Off The Bench, via 247Sports. "I think if he opts out and wants to come back I would definitely take him back. He's a great young man and we treat him like family."

247Sports' report around Gilbert's potential exit points to a desire to return to his home state of Georgia "for the remainder of the season," though it is expected that Orgeron and the LSU staff will continue to make their case to the talented tight end to remain with the program moving forward.

Gilbert was one of the top players in the country coming out of Marietta, Ga., ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite. He's tallied 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns on the season, with regular playing time thanks to a mass exodus of pass-catchers for the Tigers that has added Terrace Marshall and Ja'Marr Chase to opt-outs on top of Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss heading to the 2020 NFL Draft.