LSU travels to face No. 9 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in a matchup with major implications for the Volunteers. The Tigers moved to 6-4 in Lane Kiffin's first season after losing a heartbreaker against Texas 22-21 last week.

Tennessee has been steady since making a quarterback change to George MacIntyre, winning five of its last six games. The Volunteers pulled away from Texas A&M in a 22-7 victory, led by a dominant defensive performance in College Station.

LSU and Tennessee have not played since 2022, a 40-13 dominant for the Volunteers in Baton Rouge. Before that, the Tigers won five straight dating back to 2006. This is the first trip back to Knoxville for Kiffin since the famous 31-26 Ole Miss win in 2021 that led to Kiffin being pelted by golf balls and mustard bottles.

LSU vs. Tennessee: Need to know

Bishop's rise: Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop turned down Power Four offers to walk on at his hometown program. Now, he's emerged as one of the best in the nation. The junior is rushing for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns to power the Volunteers, including 97 or more yards in six straight games.

Disappointing debut: Kiffin was hired at LSU in one of the biggest coaching decisions of the past several years. In Year 1, the results have been decidedly mixed. The Tigers sit at a paltry 6-4, including 0-4 against CFP-ranked opponents. LSU could desperately use even a single meaningful victory to build some momentum heading into 2027.

Passing game woes: Tennessee started the year with freshman Faizon Brandon before handing the keys to George MacIntyre, but neither has provided much dynamism. The Volunteers rank No. 123 nationally in passing offense, mustering only 7.1 yards per attempt. Making matters worse, top receiver Mike Matthews is likely out for the season with a knee injury suffered against Texas A&M. That's bad news going against LSU's strong passing defense.

Where to watch LSU vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

LSU vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Expect a defensive struggle when Tennessee and LSU play in Knoxville. Neither quarterback has been consistent against great competition, and the defenses have shut down even elite opponents. That said, if you're giving me points for Tennessee in Neyland, I'm taking them. Pick: Tennessee +1.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -1.5 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee LSU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee LSU SU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

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