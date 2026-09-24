Desperation will be in the air on Saturday night in Baton Rouge as No. 10 LSU hosts No. 23 Texas A&M with both teams skating on thin ice before the end of September. Both lost their SEC openers as favorites in Week 3, making this close to a must-win for a pair of squads with College Football Playoff aspirations.

LSU will be playing its SEC home opener under first-year coach Lane Kiffin after falling 32-24 at Ole Miss last week in an emotionally charged environment. Texas A&M's loss came in more stunning fashion as the Aggies fell 31-21 at home as a 16.5-point favorite against an upstart Kentucky program.

The list of issues to correct for both programs is long. In both cases, erratic quarterback play is among them. The Tigers' passing game looks disjointed even after Kiffin signed the No. 1-ranked quarterback of the portal cycle in Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. Texas A&M's Marcel Reed -- now in Year 3 as the Aggies' starter -- is coming off a dreadful performance against Kentucky.

Trying to get right in a night game at Tiger Stadium will be a challenge for A&M. LSU is 25-2 in its last 27 night games at home. The Tigers are 6-1 at Tiger Stadium vs. Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Need to know

Generating pressure: Texas A&M has blitzed on just 12.7% of opponents' dropbacks, the lowest blitz percentage of any team in the SEC, according to truMedia. LSU is only slightly higher at 15%, but the Tigers have been better at generating pressure with four or fewer pass rushers. LSU has pressured opposing quarterbacks on 43.6% of dropbacks, despite blitzing infrequently. That could be a problem for the Aggies. Both quarterbacks are mobile enough to evade pressure, but they are prone to mistakes and will have to navigate layered coverages if defenses drop 7+ players into coverage. Perhaps it would be in the best interest of both offenses to lean on the run.

Injury report: Both teams suffered injuries to key players in their Week 3 losses. Texas A&M receiver Terry Bussey will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury on the opening kickoff against Kentucky. The former five-star prospect was one of the most dynamic weapons in A&M's offense. LSU lost safety Dashawn Spears to a season-ending ACL injury in its loss to Ole Miss. Additionally, tight end Trey'Dez Green is expected to miss time because of a knee injury. Being without Green will make life even harder for a struggling LSU passing game. The hulking target is second on the team in receptions with 14 and first in receiving yards with 222.

Treacherous paths: With the SEC moving to a 9-game league schedule and teams also required to play at least one nonconference game against Power Four opposition, schedules are less forgiving than ever. Top-15 foes Alabama, Texas and Tennessee still await both teams. Will this be the year a 3-loss SEC team makes the College Football Playoff? Until the CFP selection committee demonstrates an appetite to fully account for disparities in schedule strength, losing a third game would be ill-advised. Suffering a second loss here would eliminate any real margin for error with two months of a treacherous schedule still ahead.

Where to watch LSU vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Saturday, September 26 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

On the heels of an embarrassing home loss to Kentucky, Texas A&M is venturing into college football's most intimidating night atmosphere. It's the wrong place to be for a team that is grappling with shaky quarterback play. LSU has plenty of flaws, too, but the Tigers are salty enough defensively to make life hard on Marcel Reed. On the other side, A&M's defense never looked comfortable or disruptive against Kentucky. LSU coach Lane Kiffin should have a field day game-planning after watching that tape. Pick: LSU -7.5

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