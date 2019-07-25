LSU to sell beer and wine inside Tiger Stadium during 2019 college football season

LSU's Tiger Stadium is widely regarded as one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in college football. And "Death Valley" is about to get even more intimidating in 2019. The school announced on Thursday that beer and wine will be sold inside general seating areas to fans ages 21 and over in 2019.

"This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. "It's a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning."

If you're thinking that the student section is about to get even rowdier because of the new policy, think again. Concession stands near the student section will not be permitted to sell beer and wine.

The announcement comes two months after the SEC voted to lift its ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in areas outside of premium seating. The SEC policy mandates that alcohol can be available at designated stationary locations, which means that it can't be sold by vendors in seating areas. All fans will have to adhere to a fan code of conduct, and service will be cut off at the end of the third quarter.

"Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at spring meetings. "As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages."

LSU, which was one of the school that pushed the bill at spring meetings along with Texas A&M and Ole Miss, is the second school to announce that it will sell alcohol inside general seating areas. Texas A&M was the first to officially hop on board the sales train when it announced in June that it will sell alcoholic beverages.

Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina are among the SEC schools that will not sell alcohol in 2019.