LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday that true freshman TJ Finley will start at quarterback for the Tigers on Saturday against South Carolina. The news comes as redshirt junior starter Myles Brennan continues to deal with an injury suffered in a loss against Missouri on Oct. 10.

The Tigers have not played since then, which has given Orgeron time to see which of his two true freshman quarterbacks would be most ready if needed for Saturday's home meeting with the Gamecocks. Ultimately, he decided on Finley, a three-star prospect who was considered the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

However, Orgeron indicated fellow true freshman Max Johnson will also play. Johnson was considered a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. LSU's quarterback depth took a hit in early August when Peter Parrish transferred to Memphis. Parrish did not appear in any games last season but did learn the offense as a reserve behind Brennan and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the Tigers won a national title.

Neither Finely nor Johnson have attempted a pass in college as Brennan kept a firm grasp on the quarterback job even during LSU's 1-2 start. Brennan has completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions through three games. Brennan's father told The Athletic that his son suffered a partially torn muscle in his abdomen against Missouri while running the football in the first half.