LSU to unveil statue for Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon before Ole Miss game

LSU announced plans to unveil a statue of program great Billy Cannon on Friday, Sept. 28, the night before LSU hosts Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium.

"It's fitting that Dr. Cannon will be the first and, so far, only football player at LSU immortalized in this way," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said. "He and the 1958 team helped put LSU football on the map as a national powerhouse."

Cannon was the first and only player in LSU history to win the Heisman Trophy, doing so in 1959. The Heisman came the season after Cannon led the Tigers to their first national title in 1958, and his number 20 was retired following his collegiate career. It remains the only number LSU's football program has ever retired.

It's fitting that the statue will be unveiled before a home game against Ole Miss, as it was against the Rebels that Cannon made the play that helped him land the Heisman Trophy. No. 1 LSU was trailing Ole Miss 3-0 in the fourth quarter when Cannon returned a punt 89 yards, breaking numerous tackles along the way, for the game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 victory.