LSU, Utah schedule future home-and-home football series for 2031, 2032 seasons

LSU and Utah announced Monday that the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series starting in the 2031 season. The Utes will host the Tigers on Sept. 6, 2031 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, and the two teams will tee it up in a rematch on Sept. 11, 2032 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are 2-0 all-time against the Utes, with both games taking place in Death Valley. They won 35-10 in 1974 and followed it up with a 35-7 victory two years later. The matchup will be big for a Utah program that has been steadily gaining notoriety since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

"Our aspirations to continue to grow and elevate our football program make opportunities like this especially important," said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. "For our student-athletes it is an incredible opportunity to play a high-profile opponent in two fantastic environments. It also is incredibly attractive to our fans to host a team like LSU at Rice-Eccles Stadium and to go on the road to Baton Rouge and cheer on their Utes."

LSU now has home-and-home matchups set with UCLA (2021 and 2024), Clemson (2025-26), Oklahoma (2027-28) and Arizona State (2029-30). It will finish off the second game of a home-and-home series with Texas this season in Baton Rouge, and announced a neutral-site series with Florida State (2022-23) last week.

Utah has future home-and-home series set up with Florida (2022-23), Baylor (2023-24), Arkansas (2026 and 2028) and Houston (2026-27). It also has seven games set up with rival BYU.