For the first time since 1947, LSU and Vanderbilt will square off with both teams ranked in the AP Poll when they collide on Saturday afternoon. No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a 20-10 victory over South Carolina, with the Tigers' lone loss of the year coming in Week 5 versus Ole Miss. No. 17 Vanderbilt had a bye last Saturday and dropped its only game of the season the prior week to Alabama. The Tigers prevailed when these teams met last season, winning 24-17, in Baton Rouge, La.

Kickoff is at noon ET from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. LSU has won 10 straight meetings with Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 2.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. LSU. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for LSU vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. LSU spread Vanderbilt -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vanderbilt vs. LSU over/under 48.5 points Vanderbilt vs. LSU money line Vanderbilt -137, LSU +117

Why LSU can cover

LSU's 10-game winning streak versus Vanderbilt speaks for itself as it's been 35 years since the Tigers dropped a game to the Commodores. LSU held Vandy to just 17 points in last year's meeting, despite the Tigers having the 59th-ranked scoring defense in FBS, while this year's unit ranks fifth-best. The Tigers are allowing just 11.8 points and can completely shut down passing attacks. DC Blake Baker's aggressive scheme has led LSU to pick off twice as many passes (eight) as it has touchdown passes allowed (four).

That side of the ball should cause issues for Vanderbilt, which has struggled against top competition this year. The Commodores' two lowest yardage totals came in their two SEC contests, with them averaging just 328 total yards in those games. LSU quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, had 332 passing yards alone in LSU's victory over Vanderbilt last season. He should be complemented by a productive run game on Saturday, as Vandy has allowed 132.5 rushing yards over its last two games, compared to just 70 rushing yards over its first four games.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Behind quarterback Diego Pavia, the Commodores rank seventh in the nation with 43.2 points per game. Pavia ranks second in the SEC in passing touchdowns (14), completion percentage (71.4) and passer efficiency rating (168.7). He's also been resilient throughout his career, going 9-2 against the spread over his last 11 games following a loss, which includes a 5-1 ATS mark at Vanderbilt.

Overall, Vandy is 4-2 versus the line this season, compared to LSU having covered in just one game all year. LSU head coach, Brian Kelly, has produced lots of outright wins for the Tigers but not lots of covers, especially against top opponents. The Tigers are just 3-8 versus the spread over their last 11 games versus ranked teams. Additionally, Vandy not only has home-field advantage, but it also has a rest advantage as the Commodores are coming off a bye.

How to make LSU vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. LSU 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 57 combined points.

So who wins LSU vs. Vanderbilt, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time?