LSU vs. Alabama odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced model on 105-69 run

Alabama will try to continue its dominance against its SEC West rival when the third-ranked Crimson Tide host the second-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday. The Tide are 53-25-5 against LSU and have won eight straight in the series. They have the usual array of talent and are averaging 48.6 points per game as they seek their eighth SEC West title since Nick Saban took over before the 2008 season. A pass-heavy Tigers offense with Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow at the helm stands in their way. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and you can watch the game on CBS. The Crimson Tide are six-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Alabama odds after the line opened at 6.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5.

The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season.

The model knows the Tide are 59-43 against the spread in conference games under Saban, and Tua Tagovailoa's potential return would help them improve on that record.

The model knows the Tide are 59-43 against the spread in conference games under Saban, and Tua Tagovailoa's potential return would help them improve on that record. The Heisman candidate had ankle surgery after being injured against Tennessee and missed the following game. He helped Alabama roll up 576 yards, throwing for 295 in a 29-0 rout of the Tigers last year. He leads an offense that is putting up 506.6 yards per game and has a quartet of standout receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle. Backup quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-7 rout of Arkansas, will be ready.

The defense held LSU to 196 yards, 12 on the ground, in last year's meeting, and while the unit is not at the dominant level Bama is used to, it is 16th in the nation in total defense (307.5 yards per game). Linebackers Terrell Lewis (six sacks), Anfernee Jennings (four) and Shane Lee (3.5) can get after the quarterback, and cornerback Trevon Diggs has three interceptions.

But just because the the Tide have talent at all positions and are playing at home doesn't mean they will cover the LSU vs. Alabama spread on Saturday.

The Tigers are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 road games against a team with a winning home record like Alabama. Burrow is leading the Heisman race, according to the latest college football odds, and has the nation's best completion percentage at 78.8. He is second in passing yards (2,805) and touchdown passes (30). He has his own elite receivers in Justin Jefferson (55-819-9), and Ja'Marr Chase (43-749-9). Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 683 rushing yards and has scored eight times.

The Tigers counter Alabama's receiving corps with what might be the nation's best secondary. Safety Grant Delpit has 43 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and is expected to be back from an ankle injury. JaCoby Stevens is second on the team with 49 tackles, while cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. leads the team with four picks.

So who wins Alabama vs. LSU?