LSU vs. Alabama odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

It's a showdown between two of the nation's top teams when the second-ranked LSU Tigers visit Tuscaloosa to face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The winner has the inside track to the SEC West title and a shot at the College Football Playoff. Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) is questionable for the Tide, but the star quarterback is back at practice and expected to play. On the other side is Heisman favorite Joe Burrow, and both teams are coming off bye weeks. Burrow carved up No. 9 Auburn in his last game, a 23-20 victory, while Tide backup Mac Jones did the same in a 48-7 drubbing of Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before considering any LSU vs. Alabama picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on LSU vs. Alabama. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Crimson Tide are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following a bye week, and even if Tagovailoa can't go, the Tide have plenty of weapons to make a defense sweat. The receiving corps is the most talented in the nation, with Jerry Jeudy (52-682-8), Devonta Smith (43-721-9) and Henry Ruggs III (26-513-6) the top options. Najee Harris has 642 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

The defense isn't up to Alabama's high standards, but it still ranks ninth in scoring (15.3 points per game) and 13th in passing yards allowed (180.1). Bama is 40-29 against the spread in games against ranked teams in the Nick Saban era. The unit has taken the ball away 18 times to help the Tide lead the nation with a plus-13 turnover margin. Senior Trevon Diggs has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, returning one of each for touchdowns. Terrell Lewis has six of the team's 19 sacks.

But just because the the Tide have talent at all positions and are playing at home doesn't mean they will cover the LSU vs. Alabama spread on Saturday.

The Tigers are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 road games against a team with a winning home record like Alabama. Burrow is leading the Heisman race, according to the latest college football odds, and has the nation's best completion percentage at 78.8. He is second in passing yards (2,805) and touchdown passes (30). He has his own elite receivers in Justin Jefferson (55-819-9), and Ja'Marr Chase (43-749-9). Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 683 rushing yards and has scored eight times.

The Tigers counter Alabama's receiving corps with what might be the nation's best secondary. Safety Grant Delpit has 43 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and is expected to be back from an ankle injury. JaCoby Stevens is second on the team with 49 tackles, while cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. leads the team with four picks.

So who wins Alabama vs. LSU? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. LSU spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 105-69 run on top-rated college football picks.