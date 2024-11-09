All eyes will be on Death Valley when the No.15 LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1) host the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. With both teams having two losses, this game will likely serve as a College Football Playoff elimination game. The Tigers are looking to bounce back from a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M, while Alabama is looking to build off a 34-0 win over Missouri in its last outing. Alabama leads the all-time series 56-27-5.

LSU vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -2.5

LSU vs. Alabama over/under: 58.5 points

LSU vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -140, LSU +117

Why LSU can cover

LSU has won 15 straight games at Tiger Stadium and is 13-0 under Brian Kelly in night games. Prior to their loss to Texas A&M, the Tigers had covered the spread in three consecutive games. LSU once again has one of the most prolific offenses in the SEC, averaging 448.0 total yards and 32.4 points per game.

Leading the way for the Tigers is veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The 6-foot-2 junior struggled in the second half of LSU's loss to Texas A&M, but he has been excellent overall in his first full season as the team's starter. He enters Saturday with 2,627 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is coming off arguably its most dominant performance of the season. In their last outing (on Oct. 26), the Tide blew out Missouri, beating the Tigers 34-0 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama was outstanding on the defensive side of the ball and rushed for 271 yards in the win.

The Tide have have a potential game-changer at quarterback in Jalen Milroe. LSU struggled to contain quarterback Marcel Reed in its loss to Texas A&M, and Milroe has similar running ability to Reed. Milroe was at one point considered a top Heisman Trophy candidate, and enters this matchup with 1,937 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and six interceptions, and 380 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns.

