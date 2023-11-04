Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts a primetime clash between longtime SEC West rivals when the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) welcome the No. 14 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday. Both teams are coming off bye weeks. The Crimson Tide have won six consecutive games since losing to Texas in early September and beat Tennessee 34-20 in their last contest. The Tigers are coming off an impressive 62-0 win over Army on Oct. 21. Alabama leads the all-time series 55-27-5. The game will be nationally televised on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny. The Crimson Tide are 3-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 61.5.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Alabama vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -3

LSU vs. Alabama over/under: 61.5

LSU vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -164, LSU +138



BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 5-3 against the spread in 2023.

LSU: The Tigers are 4-3 against the spread in 2023.

LSU vs. Alabama live stream: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has an impeccable record when coming off a bye under head coach Nick Saban, and will be looking for revenge after suffering a last-second loss to LSU in 2022. The Crimson Tide are also 12-5 against the Tigers under Saban. The last time Alabama lost to the same team in consecutive games was in 2014-15 against Ole Miss.

Alabama has a noticeable advantage on the defensive side of the ball. While LSU is elite offensively, the Tide have been equally impressive on defense. Alabama enters this matchup allowing 306.4 total yards and 16.5 points per game. Dallas Turner (7.0 sacks) and Chris Braswell (6.5 sacks) are among the best pass rushers in college football. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers are one of the most explosive offensive teams in college football. LSU enters this matchup ranked first in the SEC in points per game (47.4), passing yards per game (339.9), and total yards per game (552.9), and second in rushing yards per game (213.0). They will face a tough test against a strong Alabama defense, but this team can score points in bunches against any opponent.

Leading the way for LSU is senior quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former Arizona State transfer has played well enough in his second season in Baton Rouge to insert himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Daniels enters this matchup completing 73.1% of his passes for 2,573 yards, 25 touchdowns, and three interceptions. See which team to back at SportsLine.

