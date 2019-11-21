LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 1 LSU (home) vs. Arkansas (away)

Current Records: LSU 10-0; Arkansas 2-7

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the LSU Tigers at 7 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Razorbacks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.2 points per contest.

Arkansas suffered a grim 45-19 defeat to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers two weeks ago. Arkansas might have lost, but man -- RB Rakeem Boyd was a total machine. He rushed for 185 yards and two TDs on eight carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Boyd's 86-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, LSU took their matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels last week by a conclusive 58-37 score. WR Ja'Marr Chase had a stellar game for LSU as he caught eight passes for 227 yards and three TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Chase's 61-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

LSU's victory lifted them to 10-0 while Arkansas' defeat dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank fourth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 60 on the season. Less enviably, the Razorbacks are stumbling into the game with the 15th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 43 on the season. So the Arkansas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 43.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.