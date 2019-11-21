LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
No. 1 LSU (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: LSU 10-0; Arkansas 2-7
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the LSU Tigers at 7 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Razorbacks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.2 points per contest.
Arkansas suffered a grim 45-19 defeat to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers two weeks ago. Arkansas might have lost, but man -- RB Rakeem Boyd was a total machine. He rushed for 185 yards and two TDs on eight carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Boyd's 86-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, LSU took their matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels last week by a conclusive 58-37 score. WR Ja'Marr Chase had a stellar game for LSU as he caught eight passes for 227 yards and three TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Chase's 61-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.
Arkansas is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
LSU's victory lifted them to 10-0 while Arkansas' defeat dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank fourth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 60 on the season. Less enviably, the Razorbacks are stumbling into the game with the 15th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 43 on the season. So the Arkansas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 43.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.
- Nov 10, 2018 - LSU 24 vs. Arkansas 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - LSU 33 vs. Arkansas 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - LSU 38 vs. Arkansas 10
- Nov 14, 2015 - Arkansas 31 vs. LSU 14
