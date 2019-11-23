LSU vs. Arkansas: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, line, prediction, pick

LSU is the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, and the Tigers will look to continue their march towards what they hope will culminate in a national championship come January on Saturday when they take on Arkansas in SEC action. Joe Burrow and the LSU offense have been lighting the world on fire this season, which has played the biggest hand in landing the Tigers on the top of the college football mountain.

Meanwhile, things have gone in the opposite direction for the Razorbacks. Coach Chad Morris was fired in his season season with Arkansas after failing to win a single conference game and dropping multiple noncoference games to teams like North Texas and Western Kentucky. What will happen Saturday night in Death Valley? Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

LSU: There's a bit of a concern in Baton Rouge after the Tigers just gave up 402 rushing yards to Ole Miss, including 212 yards and four touchdowns to dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Was that the latest breakdown in what has become an alarming trend, or just a second-half surge after the game was essentially out of reach? What isn't alarming is the offense. Burrow is averaging 10.8 yards per passing attempt and LSU is the only team in the country with two receivers who have more than 1,000 yards (Chase and Jefferson). The emergence of Edwards-Helaire as a passing threat out of the backfield has opened up those passing lanes deep downfield, which is a big development as the Tigers prepare for better defenses once they hit the postseason.

Arkansas: It's hard to put into words just how badly this season has gone. The defense hasn't held an opponent under 400 yards since Sept. 28, hasn't held an opponent under 40 points since Oct. 12 and the coaching staff has turned to freshmen quarterbacks John Stephen Jones and K.J. Jefferson after Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks couldn't get the job done. If there is a bright spot for the Hogs, it's running back Rakeem Boyd, who has 1,005 yards on the season despite getting no help from any other skill players on the offense.

Game prediction, picks

This might be the biggest November spread in SEC history depending on what it is at kickoff, but it still won't be big enough. If LSU is capable of dropping 46 on the road against Alabama, it's capable of hitting triple-digits against Arkansas if coach Ed Orgeron chooses to keep his starters in for a full four quarters. Even though a 100-point performance would be incredible, the second- and third-teamers will see the field early and still dominate the Hogs en route to a win and a cover. Pick: LSU (-44.5)

