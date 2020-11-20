The LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in a SEC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 3-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while LSU is 2-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The two SEC West rivals are meeting for the 66th time and the Tigers hold a 41-22-2 advantage with four consecutive victories in the series.

However, the Razorbacks are an impressive 6-1 against the spread so far in 2020 and they've also covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings against LSU. The Tigers are favored by one-point in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 63.5.

Here are several college football odds for LSU vs. Arkansas:

LSU vs. Arkansas spread: LSU -1

LSU vs. Arkansas over-under: 63.5 points

LSU vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -105, LSU -115

What you need to know about Arkansas

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Razorbacks as they lost 63-35 to the Florida Gators last Saturday. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-14. Despite the loss, the Razorbacks had strong showings from RB Trelon Smith, who rushed for one TD and 118 yards on eight carries, and WR Mike Woods, who caught two passes for two TDs and 129 yards. This was the first time Smith has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has helped elevate the Arkansas offense this season. Franks is completing 68.8 percent of his passes and averaging 8.3 yards per pass attempt with 1,678 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2020. Woods and Treylon Burks have been his two favorite targets and they've combined for 921 yards and nine touchdowns through the air so far this season.

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, LSU took a serious blow against the Auburn Tigers in its last outing, falling 48-11. No one had a standout game offensively for LSU, but the Tigers got scores from WR Kayshon Boutte and QB Max Johnson. The defending national champions had several stars opt out early in the season and have been besieged by the coronavirus pandemic. However, Terrace Marshall Jr. continues to look like one of the top wide receivers in the country with 31 catches for 540 yards and nine scores in five games.

Despite having just two wins this season, the Tigers will enter Saturday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because LSU has won five of its last seven games on the road. In addition, the Tigers are 11-3 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the SEC.

