The No. 7 LSU Tigers will be looking to build off their massive win over Alabama when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. LSU has now rattled off three consecutive victories and is in the driver's seat as far as the SEC West race is concerned. Arkansas had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 21-19 loss to Liberty last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62. Before entering any LSU vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. LSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Arkansas vs. LSU:

Arkansas vs. LSU spread: LSU -3.5

Arkansas vs. LSU over/under: 62 points

Arkansas vs. LSU money line: Arkansas +152, LSU -180

Arkansas vs. LSU picks: See picks here

Why Arkansas can cover

This is a potential trap game for an LSU team that is coming off its biggest win of the season. The Tigers now have a chance to represent the SEC West in the conference title game next month, which was an unexpected scenario entering the year. They began the season unranked and were unranked three weeks ago, making this spread look like an overreaction to recent results.

Arkansas beat BYU and Auburn by a combined score of 93-62 prior to its loss to Liberty last week. Quarterback KJ Jefferson had been limited in practice due to a shoulder injury, but he will have more preparation under his belt prior to this game. The Razorbacks have dominated this series from a betting perspective in recent years, covering the spread at a 10-4-1 clip in the last 15 matchups.

Why LSU can cover

LSU is one of the hottest teams in college football after picking up consecutive wins over Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama in recent weeks. The Tigers have scored at least 30 points in six of their last eight games, including a pair of 45-point showings against the Gators and Rebels. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,994 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

Daniels is also LSU's leading rusher, racking up 619 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Jefferson is still going to be dealing with his lingering shoulder injury on Saturday, which will make it difficult for Arkansas to keep pace with the Tigers. LSU has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, so the betting market has not adjusted to how well Brian Kelly's team is playing.

How to make LSU vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. LSU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. LSU spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.