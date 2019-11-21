LSU vs. Arkansas odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an SEC West matchup as the No. 1 LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. LSU is 10-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while Arkansas is 2-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Tigers (6-0 in the SEC) are in control of their own destiny in the SEC West, where Arkansas is in last place at 0-6 in conference play. The Tigers are favored by 44 points in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds, one of the largest SEC spreads ever recorded, while the over-under is set at 69. Before entering any LSU vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

LSU is coming off a 58-37 victory over Ole Miss. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a stellar game for the Tigers as he caught eight passes for 227 yards and three TDs. Joe Burrow's 61-yard touchdown toss to Chase in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night as it helped the Tigers wrap up a high-scoring game where Ole Miss threatened several times before LSU ultimately separated. LSU's offense was clicking, but the defense was shaky. Expect that to be a point of emphasis for coach Ed Orgeron in this matchup.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has struggled all season and hit a low point in a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky two weeks ago. Coach Chad Morris was fired following the game, leaving Barry Lunney Jr. as the interim. There hasn't been much go right for the Razorbacks, but running back Rakeem Boyd has been one bright spot this season. The junior has rushed for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on just 150 carries (6.7 ypc).

