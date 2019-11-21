LSU vs. Arkansas odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Arkansas and LSU. Here are the results:
Get ready for an SEC West matchup as the No. 1 LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. LSU is 10-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while Arkansas is 2-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Tigers (6-0 in the SEC) are in control of their own destiny in the SEC West, where Arkansas is in last place at 0-6 in conference play. The Tigers are favored by 44 points in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds, one of the largest SEC spreads ever recorded, while the over-under is set at 69. Before entering any LSU vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated LSU vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
LSU is coming off a 58-37 victory over Ole Miss. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a stellar game for the Tigers as he caught eight passes for 227 yards and three TDs. Joe Burrow's 61-yard touchdown toss to Chase in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night as it helped the Tigers wrap up a high-scoring game where Ole Miss threatened several times before LSU ultimately separated. LSU's offense was clicking, but the defense was shaky. Expect that to be a point of emphasis for coach Ed Orgeron in this matchup.
Meanwhile, Arkansas has struggled all season and hit a low point in a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky two weeks ago. Coach Chad Morris was fired following the game, leaving Barry Lunney Jr. as the interim. There hasn't been much go right for the Razorbacks, but running back Rakeem Boyd has been one bright spot this season. The junior has rushed for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on just 150 carries (6.7 ypc).
So who wins LSU vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread has all the values? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game