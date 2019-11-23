LSU vs. Arkansas odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will look to continue their mastery of the Arkansas Razorbacks when they meet in SEC West play on Saturday. The Tigers (10-0, 6-0) have won 11 straight overall and are coming off a 58-37 win over Ole Miss, in which LSU set the school record for yards in a conference game with 714. A win would clinch the SEC West title for LSU. The Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6), meanwhile, have lost 17 straight SEC games and seven in a row overall. The game from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., will start at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 42 points in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 69.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any LSU vs. Arkansas picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, it has simulated LSU vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

LSU has had Arkansas' number through the years and leads the all-time series 40-22-2, having won three in a row and six of eight. The Tigers have also won four of the past five home games in the series. LSU leads the SEC in scoring (478 points), total offense (556 yards per game), passing offense (390.3), first downs (27.6) and is second in red zone offense (53 of 55). LSU is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

For just the fourth time in conference history and second in LSU history, this year's Tigers feature two 1,000-yard receivers in Ja'Marr Chase (1,116) and Justin Jefferson (1,010). Jefferson leads the team with 71 receptions and is second with 11 touchdowns, while Chase has 57 receptions for a team-high 13 TDs. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who has thrown for 3,687 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season, remains the heavy favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has struggled all season and hit a low point in a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky two weeks ago. Coach Chad Morris was fired following the game, leaving Barry Lunney Jr. as the interim. There hasn't been much go right for the Razorbacks, but running back Rakeem Boyd has been one bright spot this season. The junior has rushed for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on just 150 carries (6.7 ypc).

So who wins Arkansas vs. LSU? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.