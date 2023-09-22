The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) on Saturday night. Arkansas opened the season with a pair of blowout wins before losing to BYU by a touchdown last week. LSU is riding a two-game winning streak following a 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Week 3. The Tigers won in a 13-10 final when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers are favored by 17.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 55.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college football odds for Arkansas vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Arkansas spread: LSU -17.5

LSU vs. Arkansas over/under: 55.5 points

LSU vs. Arkansas money line: LSU: -935, Arkansas: +630

Why LSU can cover

LSU is working its way back into the College Football Playoff conversation after losing to Florida State in Week 1. The Tigers have blown out their last two opponents by a combined score of 113-24, including a 41-14 win over Mississippi State last week. Quarterback Jayden Daniels set a school record by completing 88.2% of his passes in that game, while Malik Nabers had a career-high 13 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers were outstanding defensively as well, limiting Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers to his fewest completions and yards as a starter. They sacked Rogers four times and are facing a struggling offensive line on Saturday. LSU has won nine of its last 10 home games, and it has won 11 of its last 14 home games against Arkansas.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas was only a 5-point underdog when these teams met last season, and the Razorbacks covered that spread in a 13-10 loss. Their offense has scored at least 28 points in all three of their games this year, so they have enough firepower to cover this large spread. Quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 629 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 80 yards and another score.

Junior running back AJ Green leads the rushing attack with 28 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Arkansas is facing an LSU defense that is going to be without starting safety and team captain Greg Brooks Jr., who had surgery to remove a brain tumor. The Razorbacks have gone 11-4-1 against the spread in their last 16 games against the Tigers. See which team to pick here.

