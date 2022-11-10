No. 7 LSU tries to hold on to its SEC West title hopes as it travles to Arkansas in a key road tilt. The Tigers are fresh off their first home win against Alabama since 2010 after edging the Tide 32-31 behind a 2-point conversion in overtime. After falling out of the rankings early, the Tigers are up to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and are two wins away from playing in the SEC Championship Game.

Arkansas entered the season with much fanfare but has struggling to deliver on preseason top-20 expectations. The Razorbacks lost a miserable 21-19 game against Liberty, failing on a 2-point conversion with 1:11 remaining. Arkansas could be without starting quarterback K.J. Jefferson against the Tigers as well.

LSU has historically dominated this rivalry, winning eight of 10 between 2011 and 2020. However, coach Sam Pittman snapped a five-game LSU winning streak with a narrow 16-13 victory against the Tigers in 2021. LSU outgained Arkansas 308-283, but the Razorbacks forced three turnovers to eke out a win in overtime.

LSU vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Dynamic Daniels: After starting the year as a game manager, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken his game to another level. Over the past four games, Daniels has completed 72% of his passes for 270 yards per game, 75 yards rushing per game and 15 total touchdowns. More impressively, those numbers came in upset victories over No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss. Arkansas must find a way to make Daniels uncomfortable.

Effective run game: Between running back Raheim Sanders and either Jefferson or backup Malik Hornsby, Arkansas boasts one of the best running games in college football. The Razorbacks rank in the top 10 nationally at 233.3 yards rushing per game, and Sanders leads the SEC at 1,101 yards. Arkansas goes as its running backs go. In wins, Sanders is averaging 8.1 yards per carry, including over 10 yards per carry in wins over Auburn and BYU. In losses, that number drops down to 4.1 yards per carry, including 3.5 yards per carry against Liberty.

Win on the edge: This game features two of the top five sack leaders in the SEC. Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders, who leads the SEC with eight sacks, will play opposite LSU's BJ Ojulari, who has five sacks. Star LSU linebacker Harold Perkins also has two sacks in his last two games. LSU starts a pair of freshman offensive tackles who have grown up tremendously over the season. However, their youth is exploitable by a player of the quality of Sanders. Arkansas has to win that matchup.

How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

A letdown spot on the road against a talented opponent is a natural trap game opportunity, but the status of Jefferson makes the upset chance more tenuous. LSU has played inspired football since its early losses to Tennessee and Florida State, and there's little reason to expect a Brian Kelly coached team to not play good, fundamental football in a critical game with CFP hopes. Prediction: LSU -3



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS LSU Arkansas Arkansas LSU LSU LSU LSU SU LSU Arkansas Arkansas LSU LSU LSU LSU

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11, and which top-25 teams will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.