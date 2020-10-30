The LSU-Auburn game has seen all kinds of bizarre things happen during its series history, including earthquakes, fires and hurricanes. Two of the SEC's three Tigers squads will square off Saturday afternoon on Halloween, which should set up what should be a wild scene at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

LSU true freshman quarterback T.J. Finley stepped in for an injured Myles Brennan last week against South Carolina and shined with 265 yards passing and 24 yards rushing in a win over South Carolina. He'll likely get the start again with Brennan still nursing an upper-body injury.

Auburn skated by Ole Miss 35-28 on the road last weekend thanks to a touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams with under 2 minutes to play. True freshman running back Tank Bigsby rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown -- his third straight 100-yard rushing performance.

Both teams have struggled out of the gate, and win over a division rival will go a long way toward building some much-needed momentum heading into the final weeks of the season. Here's how you can watch the LSU at Auburn game on CBS.

Game day storylines

LSU: All eyes will be on the quarterback spot, but the real news coming out of last week's win is the secondary. The Tigers held the Gamecocks to just 12-of-22 passing, and quarterback Collin Hill struggled to get the offense clicking. They had seven tackles for loss and five sacks, which routinely left the Gamecocks fighting an uphill battle.

The offense has been just fine no matter who's taking the snaps. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall has two or more touchdown receptions in each of the first four games of the season, and Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown last week. If Brennan gets the start, expect the offense to take on the look and feel that we have become accustomed to seeing in the new-look LSU system. If it's Finley take the snaps, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger could get more creative with the running attack knowing that the kid has a game under his belt.

Auburn: The offense took on more of an old school turn last week with Bigsby and Nix using more zone-read variations than in previous games. That's important because it is clear that Nix has been rattled in the pocket thanks to an ineffective offensive line. That has led to him bailing the pocket early and an inability to work off play-action. The offensive line seemed more comfortable last week with the increased focus on the running game.

The defense has been solid, especially in passing situations. Neither South Carolina nor Ole Miss topped the 200-yard mark through the air, and the Tigers have forced three picks over that same span. Getting pressure on the LSU quarterback and letting the back end of the defense cook will go a long way toward Auburn springing the upset.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Auburn vs. LSU pick

LSU -3 | O/U 65

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

I'll take LSU to win and cover. The offense is good enough to put pressure on coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris to panic and get away from the running game. If and when that happens, it'll be lights out for Auburn. Some of Nix's success this year has been thanks to Seth Williams catching desperation heaves. That is simply not sustainable. Nix will make several mistakes in the fourth quarter for LSU to pull away late. Pick: LSU (-3)

Pick the top college games and compete to win $1,000 in free cash this week and every week of the season with College Pick'em. Enter today. Terms apply.