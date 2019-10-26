LSU vs. Auburn: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds, line

No. 2 LSU welcomes No. 9 Auburn to Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday afternoon in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The SEC West rivals and top-10 teams will meet in the annual game which has enormous ramifications for both squads.

An LSU win would send it into the bye week unscathed and propel the Tigers to Tuscaloosa in two weeks with everything on the line. The resurgent offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, and building off of the early-season success during the bye week would create a great storyline heading into the latest edition of the "Game of the Century."

Auburn, meanwhile, cannot afford another loss in conference if it hopes to reach the SEC title game in December after dropping a close one to Florida. The Tigers track record in Baton Rouge isn't great, however, as they have not win at Tiger Stadium since 1999.

Let's take a closer look at this matchup and what to expect when a pair of Tigers meet up on Saturday afternoon.

Storylines

LSU: The biggest news out of the bayou this week is the expected return of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The sophomore caught 20 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns during the first three-plus games of the season before suffering a fractured foot in Game 4 at Vanderbilt. His return will create a massive problem for Auburn's secondary, which already has to account for the SEC's top two receivers, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. The defense showed its teeth last week at Mississippi State when it gave up just 340 yards -- its best outing vs. a Power Five opponent this year. The offensive line has played lights out the last two weeks, and is fourth in the SEC in sacks allowed with 1.71 per game. That will have to continue on Saturday considering Auburn's defensive front is one of the best in the country.

Auburn: The Tigers cruised past Arkansas last week thanks to another extraordinary defensive effort and four touchdown passes from true freshman quarterback Bo Nix. More importantly, the running game racked up 298 yards on the ground and averaged 5.84 yards per carry in its first game without No. 1 back JaTarvious Whitlow. Kam Martin had 10 carries for 84 yards, and freshman D.J. Williams notched 11 carries in the first prolonged playing time of his career. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson won SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time this season after notching three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble against the Razorbacks. That gave him an edge over linemate Derrick Brown, who has won the award twice in 2019. Needless to say, that defense is next-level good.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, October 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Game prediction, picks

This defense will be the toughest test for LSU this season considering it has had two weeks to prepare for the Joe Burrow Experience. With that said, Burrow has shown tremendous ability to stand tall in the face of pressure, deliver the ball deep downfield and keep his composure in tough situations. Auburn's defensive backs are put on islands quite a bit and won't be able to keep Burrow and Co. from scoring at least 30 points. Can Nix keep up? It would take the best game of his career by far, and that won't happen in Death Valley. LSU will run and hide late and cover the spread. Pick: LSU (-10.5)

