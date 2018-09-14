LSU vs. Auburn odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 11-2 run

Auburn hosts LSU in a crucial SEC West showdown Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are unbeaten and have marquee nonconference victories under their belts. Auburn is favored by 10.5 in the latest Auburn vs. LSU odds, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5. The home team has won 16 of 18 in this series, but before you make any Auburn vs. LSU picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



The model knows Auburn made an immediate statement by beating Washington Huskies, 21-16, in its opener. Junior QB Jarrett Stidham, who led Auburn to a 10-4 record and SEC West Division title last season, has looked sharp. He went 26-of-36 for 273 yards and a TD.



Auburn will have revenge on its mind. It led LSU 20-0 in the first half of last season's matchup before LSU rallied for a dramatic 27-23 win in Baton Rouge. While LSU has won eight of 11 in this series, Auburn has covered the spread in four of the last six.



LSU made an opening-day statement as well, upsetting Miami 33-17 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas before cruising last week, 31-0, over Southeastern Louisiana.



Saturday's game marks the first at Auburn for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. The last time LSU was at Jordan-Hare was when Danny Etling seemingly had thrown a TD pass on the game's final play for a win in 2016, only for it to be overturned. Coach Les Miles was fired the next day.



Joe Burrow, who played in 10 games in two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, has played the role of game manager well, throwing for 291 yards, two TDs and no INTs in two starts. Nick Brossette has emerged as a workhorse in the backfield, gaining 262 yards on 41 carries, including 125 and two TDs against the Hurricanes.



