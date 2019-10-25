LSU vs. Auburn odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 7-0

The second-ranked LSU Tigers host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in a game that could have a major impact on the SEC title race and College Football Playoff picture. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. LSU (7-0, 3-0) needs a win in order to keep pace with Alabama (7-0, 4-0) in the SEC West standings. Auburn (6-1, 3-1) is one game behind and could get back in the division race with an upset. The home-standing Tigers avoided a potential look-ahead spot last week with a 36-13 road win over Mississippi State. Auburn similarly comes in off a strong performance in a 51-10 road win over Arkansas. LSU is a 10.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 59 in the latest LSU vs. Auburn odds. Before locking in your Auburn vs. LSU picks, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. His best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column ever since. He has gotten 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going a stunning 17-6-1 on his college football best bets thus far.

What's more, he has a keen eye for the trajectory of these SEC clubs, posting an incredible 7-0 record on against the spread picks involving Auburn or LSU. Just last week, he told SportsLine members that LSU (-19) would have too much firepower for Mississippi State and would pull away for another cover. That's exactly what happened, and Sallee's followers were rewarded with another winner. Those who have followed him are way up.

Now, he has locked in on LSU vs. Auburn from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Sallee knows both clubs will be prepared for what is likely to be their biggest challenge of the season so far. The LSU Tigers face a critical two-game span that starts Saturday and continues with a Nov. 9 visit to Alabama. These contests will likely determine their fate in the SEC standings and for playoff consideration.

Long known for their physical and fast defense but a relatively conservative offense, coach Ed Orgeron's Tigers have flipped the script. They now boast one of the nation's most potent offenses, led by Heisman candidate Joe Burrow at quarterback.

They are third in the country at 540 total yards per game, and their scoring offense is second at 50.1 points per contest. Those gaudy numbers have come against the likes of Texas, Florida and Mississippi State.

Even so, the Bayou Bengals aren't a lock to cover the LSU vs. Auburn spread on Saturday.

Coach Gus Malzahn's Auburn club is powered by a rushing attack that averages 240 yards per game (No. 11 nationally), while freshman Bo Nix has proven capable of being a big-play quarterback. Nix threw for 176 yards and three scores against Arkansas, while the run game piled up 298 yards and three more touchdowns.

We can tell you Salliee is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.



Who wins Auburn vs. LSU? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. LSU spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has nailed seven straight picks on these teams, and find out.