The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers both began the season ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll, but after a couple of losses each, they enter Saturday in a head-to-head matchup where both teams need a win to right the course of their season. LSU is 2-2 coming off a 52-24 win over South Carolina, while Auburn escaped with a 35-28 win at Ole Miss to move to 3-2. Now LSU will visit Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS kickoff. LSU is expected to be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan, who has a lower-body injury. Freshman TJ Finley would make his second consecutive start if Brennan can't go.

LSU has won seven of the last 10 in the series and now leads the all-time series 31-22-1, but Auburn has covered in six of the last 10 games against LSU. This time around, the visitors are 2.5-point favorites with the over-under for total points at 65 in the LSU vs. Auburn odds from William Hill.

LSU vs. Auburn spread: LSU -2.5

LSU vs. Auburn over-under: 65 points

LSU vs. Auburn money line: LSU -135, Auburn +115

LSU: LSU is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

AUB: The Tigers have covered in eight of their last 10 home games on Saturday.

Why LSU can cover

The defending national champions opened their season with a loss to Mississippi State and then lost again to Missouri two weeks later. The Tigers gave up 89 points combined in those two losses, but the offense has continued to operate at a high level as they've scored at least 34 points in all four games so far this season. Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been nearly unstoppable on the outside with 27 catches for 512 yards and nine touchdowns.

Against South Carolina last week, LSU was able to control the action with a methodical rushing attack. The Tigers ran 54 times for 276 yards and that helped them run 75 offensive plays to South Carolina's 51. Meanwhile, the defense has only allowed 31 points in LSU's two wins, and even though they're giving up 471.8 yards per game on that side of the ball, they've been just opportunistic enough to steal possessions with 10 forced turnovers.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn began the season with major issues offensively in its season-opening win against Kentucky and then looked even worse in a loss to Georgia. However, Auburn has moved the football effectively in each of the last three weeks and the Tigers have won two of the last three entering the week.

A commitment to running the football has been the genesis of the offensive turnaround, as Auburn has rushed for 692 yards and six touchdowns in the last three weeks alone. True freshman running back Tank Bigsby has taken on a starring role, rushing for at least 100 yards in each of the last three games and scoring three touchdowns in the last two weeks. With LSU giving up at least 150 yards on the ground in each of the last three weeks, you can expect to see a lot of Bigsby on Saturday.

