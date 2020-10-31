After beginning the season with hopes of winning the SEC West and going to the College Football Playoff, the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers have had to adjust their sights after each have suffered a pair of losses. The division rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium with this SEC on CBS kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. LSU is 2-2 on the season both straight up and against the spread, while Auburn is 3-2 overall with a 2-3 record against the spread.

The LSU vs. Auburn odds have seen plenty of movement. The game opened as a pick'em at William Hill and LSU has been favored by as many as three points. However, Auburn is now listed at -1 as kickoff approaches, with the over-under for total points set at 63.5. Before making any Auburn vs. LSU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of nearly $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Auburn. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Auburn vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -1

LSU vs. Auburn over-under: 63.5 points

LSU vs. Auburn money line: LSU -105, Auburn -115

LSU: LSU is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

AUB: The Tigers have covered in eight of their last 10 home games on Saturday.

Why LSU can cover

LSU has had well-documented defensive issues in 2020, ranking 70th in the nation out of 101 teams that have played a game by allowing 30.0 points per game. However, as leaky as the defense has been, the offense has been even more prolific. LSU enters Saturday ranked 12th in the nation in scoring with an average of 42.0 points per game.

Starter Myles Brennan is out for LSU with a lower-body injury, but TJ Finley has actually been the more efficient passer of the two quarterbacks in his limited time this season. He's completed 17 of 21 attempts and is averaging 12.6 yards per pass attempt. Terrace Marshall Jr. has been LSU's No. 1 receiver and he'll be a huge aid to Finley, having caught 27 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. The junior has had multiple touchdown catches in every game this year and he'll have to be priority No. 1 for the Auburn defense on Saturday.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn began the season with major issues offensively in its season-opening win against Kentucky and then looked even worse in a loss to Georgia. However, Auburn has moved the football effectively in each of the last three weeks and the Tigers have won two of the last three entering the week.

A commitment to running the football has been the genesis of the offensive turnaround, as Auburn has rushed for 692 yards and six touchdowns in the last three weeks alone. True freshman running back Tank Bigsby has taken on a starring role, rushing for at least 100 yards in each of the last three games and scoring three touchdowns in the last two weeks. With LSU giving up at least 150 yards on the ground in each of the last three weeks, you can expect to see a lot of Bigsby on Saturday.

How to make LSU vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total with the simulations showing the teams combining for fewer than 60 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. LSU spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.