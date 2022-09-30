The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will be looking to win consecutive conference games when they host the LSU Tigers (3-1) on Saturday night. Auburn bounced back from a blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State with a 17-14 win against Missouri in overtime. LSU has won three straight games since losing a thriller to Florida State in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. LSU is favored by eight points in the latest Auburn vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.5. Before entering any LSU vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. LSU spread: Auburn +8

Auburn vs. LSU over/under: 46.5 points

Why LSU can cover

LSU is in a nice scheduling spot, as this will be its first road game of the season. The Tigers have plenty of momentum coming into this game after picking up double-digit wins over Southern University, Mississippi State and New Mexico in their last three games. They held the Lobos to less than 90 yards of total offense in the shutout win.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 835 yards and six touchdowns this season, while also rushing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Auburn has lacked firepower offensively, getting held to fewer than 25 points in each of its last three games. LSU has won 10 of the last 15 meetings between these teams, while Auburn has failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games.

Why Auburn can cover

This might be a good scheduling spot for LSU, but it is even better for Auburn. The Tigers are playing their fifth consecutive home game to open the season, and they are always one of the toughest places to play at in the country. They bounced back from a poor showing against Penn State with a win over Missouri in overtime last week.

Quarterback Robby Ashford made his first start last week in place of TJ Finley, who is sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Auburn can take pressure off Ashford by handing the ball off to running back Tank Bigsby, who has rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Auburn has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

So who wins Auburn vs. LSU? And which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations?