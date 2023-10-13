No. 22 LSU (4-2) will play its first home game in three weeks when it hosts Auburn (3-2) in an SEC West battle on Saturday night. LSU bounced back from a narrow loss to then-No. 20 Ole Miss with a win over then-No. 21 Missouri last week. Auburn is riding a two-game losing skid, but it played a close game against top-ranked Georgia two weeks ago before having a week off. LSU escaped with a 21-17 victory when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU is favored by 11 points in the latest LSU vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is set at 60 points.

LSU vs. Auburn spread: LSU -11

LSU vs. Auburn over/under: 60 points

LSU vs. Auburn money line: LSU: -419, Auburn: +318

Why LSU can cover

LSU has one of the best offenses in college football, ranked third nationally in yards per game (548.3). Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times, creating plays with his arm and his legs. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns while adding 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 49-39 win over Missouri last week.

Running back Logan Diggs has started to provide some support in recent weeks, posting back-to-back 100-yard games. Auburn has not showed enough firepower to compete with LSU, ranked 13th of 14 SEC teams in yards per game (358.2). Quarterback Payton Thorne is dead last among SEC starting quarterbacks in passer rating, and Auburn only has one win in its last 11 road games at LSU.

Why Auburn can cover

While LSU has won three of the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams, Auburn has covered in four of the last five matchups. Auburn is coming off a timely bye week following its 27-20 loss to top-ranked Georgia two weeks ago. The Tigers held a 17-10 third-quarter lead against the Bulldogs before ultimately coming up short, but they easily covered the 14-point spread.

