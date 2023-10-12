Auburn travels to No. 22 LSU on Saturday as each team enters the meat of its conference slate. Auburn is fresh off three-straight SEC games, while the purple and gold Tigers play their fifth league game in a row.

This will be the 58th meeting between the two Tigers. Both were charter members of the SEC when it was founded in 1932, but their rivalry extends all the way back to 1901 when Auburn picked up a 28-0 win in Baton Rouge. LSU and Auburn have played each year since the SEC split into divisions in 1992.

LSU holds a 29-24-1 all-time advantage despite vacating three wins from Les Miles' tenure. The recent history of this series has been quite competitive. LSU holds a slight 4-3 advantage over the last seven games. LSU's 21-17 win against Auburn last season was its first since 2019. Since 2016, all but one game between the two teams came down to a single possession.

The last time these two met in Baton Rouge, No. 22 Auburn came away with a 24-19 win. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze faces LSU for the first time at his new post, but he was 2-3 (counting vacated wins) against the school during his time as the coach at Ole Miss.

LSU vs. Auburn: Need to know

Movable object vs. stoppable force: Saturday could be a get-right game for either team. Auburn boasts the SEC's worst passing attack, averaging a paltry 156.2 yards per game. Quarterback Payton Thorne has failed to reach 100 yards passing in three out of five games and has just four touchdowns to four interceptions. Fortunately for Thorne, LSU's secondary is virtually nonexistent. LSU is giving up 285.3 yards passing per game -- second-worst in the SEC. Each of LSU's last three opponents have thrown for at least 250 yards.

Daniels in midst of special season: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is college football's most improved player. He has steadily progressed each year since starting as a true freshman at Arizona State. He'll have another chance to take a step forward Saturday. Last season against Auburn, he completed just 8 of 20 pass attempts for 80 yards in a narrow 21-17 win. By comparison, he's thrown for more than 200 passing yards in every game this season. In fact, he's eclipsed 300 yards through the air four times during that span. Daniels is third in the FBS with 1,969 yards passing and second with 19 passing touchdowns.

Mind the rock: Auburn's offense may leave a lot to be desired, but its defense consistently puts it in positions to succeed. The Tigers know how to hunt the ball. They are second in the SEC in turnovers forced with 10 through five games. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson's four interceptions are tied for the national lead. He had at least one pick in each of Auburn's first three games, becoming the first Tiger to do so since 2007. Auburn is also one of just 11 FBS teams with both an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

LSU vs. Auburn prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Something has to give in this weekend's matchup. Auburn's offense struggles to move the ball consistently and LSU's defense couldn't stop a nosebleed. I was tempted to pick the under. There's a good chance the Tigers try to muddy this game up, and they'll certainly want to do everything possible to keep LSU's offense off the field. But five of LSU's six games have reached the 60-point threshold. Each of LSU's last three games have been decided by 10 points or less, so Auburn covering seems like the safest bet here. Pick: Auburn -11



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm LSU -11 LSU Auburn Auburn Auburn LSU Auburn Auburn SU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

