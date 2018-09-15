LSU vs. Auburn score: Bayou Bengals come back, pull off road upset on last-second FG

LSU kicker Cole Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 12 LSU to a 22-21 win over No. 7 Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The kick capped a 14-play, 52-yard drive that drained the final 5:38 of the game to send the visitors into the locker room as victorious.

Quarterback Joe Burrow -- in his first SEC road start with LSU -- completed a third-and-7 and a fourth-and-7 on the final drive of the game to lead LSU into field goal range in front of the hostile orange and blue clad crowd.

Both defenses dominated Saturday afternoon. LSU picked off two passes from Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham and LSU averaged just 2.9 yards per rush.

LSU will host Louisiana Tech next Saturday, and Auburn will return to SEC play at home against Arkansas.

