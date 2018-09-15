LSU vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, football highlights, full coverage, stats

No. 7 Auburn and No. 12 LSU clash on Saturday afternoon in a critical early-season SEC West battle at Tiger Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Though No. 1 Alabama will certainly have something to say about it, this clash of the Tigers could go a long way to deciding the division as we move on during the 2018 season.

Joe Burrow looks to bring some competence at quarterback for LSU as a transfer from Ohio State, while Jarrett Stidham continues to lead Auburn and Gus Malzahn's rejuvenated offensive unit. A victory would be massive for the Bayou Bengals as Ed Orgeron looks for a signature win, while the hosting Tigers look to prove they are deserving of the 10-point spread they've been given entering the game.

