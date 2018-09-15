LSU vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, football highlights, full coverage, stats
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 12 LSU takes on No. 7 Auburn live on CBS
No. 7 Auburn and No. 12 LSU clash on Saturday afternoon in a critical early-season SEC West battle at Tiger Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Though No. 1 Alabama will certainly have something to say about it, this clash of the Tigers could go a long way to deciding the division as we move on during the 2018 season.
Joe Burrow looks to bring some competence at quarterback for LSU as a transfer from Ohio State, while Jarrett Stidham continues to lead Auburn and Gus Malzahn's rejuvenated offensive unit. A victory would be massive for the Bayou Bengals as Ed Orgeron looks for a signature win, while the hosting Tigers look to prove they are deserving of the 10-point spread they've been given entering the game.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from LSU at Auburn. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
