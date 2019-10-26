LSU vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 LSU takes on No. 9 Auburn in the SEC on CBS game
BATON ROUGE, La. -- No. 2 LSU is hosting No. 9 Auburn in a critical matchup between SEC West foes. Auburn fell to No. 7 Florida earlier this month and can't afford to fall two games back in the rough and tumble SEC West. LSU, on the other hand, is cruising right along with an unblemished record and the most explosive offense in the SEC. If it can get over this hurdle, it'll set up a massive Nov. 9 showdown with No. 1 Alabama.
Joe Burrow has been the biggest reason for LSU's offensive renaissance. His comfort within new passing game coordinator Joe Brady's tempo-based scheme has transformed the program into an offensive juggernaut. Burrow is facing his toughest test of the season against Auburn, which has two legitimate first-round picks up front in Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson
Watch LSU vs. Auburn on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports App or through connected TV on CBS All-Access. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
