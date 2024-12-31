LSU travels to the Lone Star State to face off against Baylor in the 2024 Texas Bowl. The Tigers experienced a three-game losing streak in the second half of the season to ruin any postseason dreams they had in a disappointing season. LSU failed to win 10 games for the first time under coach Brian Kelly.

To the contrary, Baylor started the season 2-4 and then blew through a six-game winning streak to end the season. Despite the slow start, the Bears were one play away against Colorado from playing for a Big 12 championship. In the season finale, Baylor obliterated a surging Kansas team 45-17 behind six combined touchdowns from quarterback Sawyer Robertson and running back Bryson Washington.

LSU and Baylor have not played since the 1985 Liberty Bowl when coach Grant Teaff and All-American defensive back Thomas Everett led a 21-7 victory for the Bears over the Tigers.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

QB battle: The Texas Bowl boasts one of the best quarterback battles of bowl season as LSU's Garrett Nussmeier clashes with breakout star Sawyer Robertson. Nussmeier finished No. 6 nationally in passing yards for the Tigers, while Robertson took off once conference play began. He trailed only Shedeur Sanders in passing touchdowns against conference opponents nationally with 25 touchdowns and 256.8 yards per game.

Fight in the trenches: LSU boasted numerous offensive linemen with NFL potential across the season, but it's unclear if any will play in the bowl game. Most notably, tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones were All-America contenders. To the contrary, Baylor is expected to have its entire offensive line for the game. The Tigers were inconsistent running the ball, ranking No. 94 nationally in rushing success rate. Baylor is No. 7 against the run, so LSU may become one-dimensional.

Up-and-coming RB: Baylor running back Bryson Washington is one of only three rushers to clear 1,000 yards rushing as a freshman in 2024 after only taking over the starting job in October. During Baylor's six-game winning streak, Washington exploded for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a monstrous 196-yard, four-touchdown game in a 37-34 win over TCU, the first over the rival since 2019. He has a serious case as the best running back LSU has faced all season.

LSU has plenty of talent, but the breakdown in the trenches can't be overstated. The Tigers' offensive line struggled to run block when fully healthy, but Baylor's front will make things even more difficult. The Bears are peaking at the right time and have everything to gain from an impressive performance against a vaunted SEC foe in the Texas Bowl. The last time they played in this bowl in 2018, it helped kick off a Big 12 finalist campaign the next season. Pick: Baylor -3.5



