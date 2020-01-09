LSU vs. Clemson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch LSU vs. Clemson football game
Who's Playing
Clemson @ LSU
Current Records: Clemson 14-0; LSU 14-0
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. LSU and Clemson will play for all the marbles in the CFP Championship on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8 p.m. ET. Whoever wins takes the crown and caps off a perfect 15-0 season.
When you finish with 381 more yards than your opponent like LSU did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 63-28 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. QB Joe Burrow was a one-man wrecking crew for LSU, passing for seven TDs and 493 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Burrow's 62-yard touchdown toss to TE Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, Clemson received the perfect holiday gift two weeks ago. They got past the Ohio State Buckeyes with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 29-23. Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence was on fire, passing for two TDs and 259 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 107 yards. This was the first time Lawrence has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
The wins brought LSU up to 14-0 and Clemson to 14-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: LSU rank first in the nation when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 87 on the season. But Clemson comes into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 18. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 70
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
