LSU vs. Clemson: Joe Burrow breaks FBS single-season passing TD record in CFP National Championship

After a slow start in the national championship, the 2019 Heisman winner took over

It's been a season of accolades for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and now he owns the single-season FBS record for most touchdown passes. Burrow, this year's Heisman Trophy winner, had 55 passing touchdowns heading into Monday night's title game against No. 3 Clemson. It only took him two-and-a-half quarters to the break the FBS record of 58 touchdown passes held by former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan. Per ESPN Stats and Info, Burrow has also surpassed Brennan in total touchdowns responsible for in a season with 64.

Burrow broke the record when he hit receiver Thaddeus Moss for a four-yard score to push the LSU lead to 34-25 prior to the extra point. That gave Burrow four passing touchdowns on the night and five total scored in the most important game of the season. 

After a slow start, Burrow began hitting his stride at about the 10-minute mark of the second quarter. Clemson came into the game with a tremendous plan to confuse Burrow and penetrate LSU's pass protection, especially out of empty sets. Utilizing more defensive backs and giving Swiss-army linebacker Isaiah Simmons free range to do all sorts of crazy, athletic stuff, Clemson got lots of pressure on Burrow while maintaining tight coverage downfield. 

But, like every other game this season, eventually LSU found its groove. Burrow's ability to throw footballs into a bucket down the field has been unparalleled this year, evident by his two touchdown passes in the first half to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

At this rate, it's entirely possible Burrow hits the 60-touchdown mark for the season. That would mean he's averaged four touchdown passes per game. Win or lose, Burrow's Heisman-winning season might legitimately be one of the best individual efforts in college football history. 

