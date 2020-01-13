LSU vs. Clemson live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, national championship game 2020
How to watch No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson battle in New Orleans for the 2020 CFP National Championship
The conclusion to the 2019-20 college football season has arrived with the much-anticipated meeting of No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. New Orleans will host the heavyweight battle as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and surrounding area is filled with Tigers of various stripes.
The longest college football season in history -- which began on Aug. 24, 2019, with Florida's win against Miami -- and ends tonight on Jan. 13, wraps up with both LSU and Clemson getting 16 days to prepare for the title tilt after their respective semifinal wins in late December. That extended layoff for two of the best coaching staffs in the country is just one of many reasons why fans are expecting an all-time classic championship game.
LSU enters carrying all the weight of a "team of destiny." Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has put together one of the greatest individual seasons we've ever seen from the quarterback position, leading an offense that has put up the most points per game (48.9) of the College Football Playoff era. Everything changed for these Tigers when they were able to finally snap a losing streak to rival Alabama that dates back to the 2011-12 BCS Championship Game, putting that humbling defeat in New Orleans behind them and focusing on the opportunity to return to the Superdome and make things all the way right with a title game win. Ed Orgeron makes a point to shout out "the entire state of Louisiana" when celebrating LSU wins, and there's no doubt that the energy of the entire state will be focused on New Orleans and the opportunity to claim the program's fourth national championship overall and third since 2000.
Clemson, on the other hand, carries no revenge angles or the potential of a storybook finish, instead wrapping up its season in a spot where we've come to expect the South Carolina-based Tigers to be in attendance. Dabo Swinney has led Clemson to five straight playoff appearances and four national championship appearances. Clemson has a 2-1 record in CFP National Championships (all three meetings vs. Alabama, all three with the Tigers as underdogs of 5+ points at kickoff) and is currently carrying a 29-game winning streak that dates back to the start of the 2018 season.
Here's how you can watch and stream the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Check out our full slate of national championship expert picks along with keys to the game for LSU and what Clemson needs to do to win.
Viewing information
Date: Monday, Jan. 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Alternate viewing / streaming options
- Field Pass -- ESPN2
- LSU Hometown Radio -- SEC Network
- Clemson Hometown Radio -- ACC Network
- Coaches Film Room -- ESPNU
- Command Center -- ESPN News
- Sounds of the game -- ESPN Classic
- DataCenter -- ESPN Goal Line
- Additional viewing options on the ESPN App include Refcast, Skycast, All-22 and more
Our team of CBS Sports experts have made picks and predictions for LSU vs. Clemson with each breaking down all angles of the game. Check out the Cover 3 Podcast below for additional LSU-Clemson analysis.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best bets for LSU vs. Clemson title game
There's nothing left to do but #TrustTheProcess one last time for the 2019-20 college football...
-
National Championship expert picks, bets
SportsLine's Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of LSU and Clemson football.
-
LSU vs. Clemson predictions, picks
Who will win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship? Our experts weigh in
-
LSU vs. Clemson insider picks, odds
Barrett Sallee is on a 38-18 run on college football picks.
-
LSU vs. Clemson top DFS lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LSU vs. Clemson sims, picks, bets, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the national title game between LSU and Clemson...
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game