LSU vs. Clemson live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, national championship game 2020

The conclusion to the 2019-20 college football season has arrived with the much-anticipated meeting of No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. New Orleans will host the heavyweight battle as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and surrounding area is filled with Tigers of various stripes.

The longest college football season in history -- which began on Aug. 24, 2019, with Florida's win against Miami -- and ends tonight on Jan. 13, wraps up with both LSU and Clemson getting 16 days to prepare for the title tilt after their respective semifinal wins in late December. That extended layoff for two of the best coaching staffs in the country is just one of many reasons why fans are expecting an all-time classic championship game.

LSU enters carrying all the weight of a "team of destiny." Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has put together one of the greatest individual seasons we've ever seen from the quarterback position, leading an offense that has put up the most points per game (48.9) of the College Football Playoff era. Everything changed for these Tigers when they were able to finally snap a losing streak to rival Alabama that dates back to the 2011-12 BCS Championship Game, putting that humbling defeat in New Orleans behind them and focusing on the opportunity to return to the Superdome and make things all the way right with a title game win. Ed Orgeron makes a point to shout out "the entire state of Louisiana" when celebrating LSU wins, and there's no doubt that the energy of the entire state will be focused on New Orleans and the opportunity to claim the program's fourth national championship overall and third since 2000.

Clemson, on the other hand, carries no revenge angles or the potential of a storybook finish, instead wrapping up its season in a spot where we've come to expect the South Carolina-based Tigers to be in attendance. Dabo Swinney has led Clemson to five straight playoff appearances and four national championship appearances. Clemson has a 2-1 record in CFP National Championships (all three meetings vs. Alabama, all three with the Tigers as underdogs of 5+ points at kickoff) and is currently carrying a 29-game winning streak that dates back to the start of the 2018 season.

Here's how you can watch and stream the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Check out our full slate of national championship expert picks along with keys to the game for LSU and what Clemson needs to do to win.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Alternate viewing / streaming options

Field Pass -- ESPN2

LSU Hometown Radio -- SEC Network

Clemson Hometown Radio -- ACC Network

Coaches Film Room -- ESPNU

Command Center -- ESPN News

Sounds of the game -- ESPN Classic

DataCenter -- ESPN Goal Line

Additional viewing options on the ESPN App include Refcast, Skycast, All-22 and more

Our team of CBS Sports experts have made picks and predictions for LSU vs. Clemson with each breaking down all angles of the game. Check out the Cover 3 Podcast below for additional LSU-Clemson analysis.