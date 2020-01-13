LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, best predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will ride the nation's top offense when they face the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. LSU (14-0) ranks first in the country in total offense (564.2 yards) and scoring offense (48.9 points) after putting on a clinic in its 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Clemson (14-0) could provide a tough test for LSU since it ranks second in the nation in total defense (264.1 yards). The squad is vying for its second straight national title and third in four years after posting a win over No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is down to 67.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds after opening at 69. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 67.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -227, Clemson +185

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

Why LSU can cover

The model knows LSU is also capable defensively, as it limited Oklahoma to 322 yards after the Sooners entered the Peach Bowl averaging 554.2 per contest. LSU has allowed 547 passing yards and one touchdown toss while recording six interceptions over its last three games. But the school's strength is its offense, as it became the first team to have a 5,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow, 5,208), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 1,304) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, 1,559; Justin Jefferson, 1,434) in the same season.

Burrow threw seven touchdown passes and ran for another score against Oklahoma, allowing LSU to use Edwards-Helaire sparingly while he nursed a hamstring injury. The junior running back, who had only two carries in the Peach Bowl, led the SEC this season with 16 rushing TDs and also was dangerous out of the backfield with 50 catches for 399 yards. Edwards-Helaire has practiced without limitations, according to coach Ed Orgeron, and is expected to play a big role against Clemson.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson possesses a defense that ranks first in the nation in points allowed (11.5) and against the pass (151.5 yards). The squad also has permitted the fewest first downs (189) and tops the country in pass efficiency defense (96.3) while ranking second in total defense (264.1 yards). Clemson is no slouch on the other side of the ball and is third in total offense (538.4 yards) and needs 31 points to break the school record of 664 set last season.

Etienne has registered 22 touchdowns (four receiving) this season, making him the first player in program history to record 20 in multiple campaigns after scoring 26 in 2018. The junior has amassed 2,030 all-purpose yards this season to join C.J. Spiller (2,680 in 2009) and Sammy Watkins (2,288 in 2011) as the school's only players to reach 2,000 in a season. Etienne needs seven yards to pass Raymond Priester (3,966) for first place on Clemson's all-time list and 40 to become the ninth player in ACC history with 4,000 in his career.

How to make LSU vs. Clemson picks

