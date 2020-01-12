LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions by advanced model on 8-2 roll

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers vie for their second consecutive perfect season when they battle the top-ranked LSU Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET. Clemson (14-0) capped its first undefeated season since going 12-0 in 1981 when it trounced Alabama, 44-16, in last year's championship game for its second national title in three seasons.

On the opposite sideline, LSU (14-0) has its sights set on the fourth national title in school history after rolling past Oklahoma, 63-28, in the Peach Bowl. The squad earned its first berth in the championship game in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff with the win. The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 69 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds.

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -227, Clemson +185

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

Why LSU can cover

The model knows LSU does not wilt against top-notch opponents, as it posted six victories over top-10 teams this season. The school has recorded 11 of its 39 wins under Ed Orgeron's guidance against such opponents and defeated top-25 clubs 17 times during the coach's tenure. LSU also has a knack for winning comfortably under Orgeron, with 30 of its victories coming by double-digits.

LSU has gone 25 consecutive quarters without trailing and has not been behind in the fourth this season. The squad last faced a deficit on Oct. 26, when it then-No. 9 Auburn took a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter before LSU scored a pair of rushing touchdowns en route to a 23-20 victory. LSU should feel right at home in the Superdome, where it owns a 14-5 record and has won 10 of its last 11 visits.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson possesses a defense that ranks first in the nation in points allowed (11.5) and against the pass (151.5 yards). The squad also has permitted the fewest first downs (189) and tops the country in pass efficiency defense (96.3) while ranking second in total defense (264.1 yards). Clemson is no slouch on the other side of the ball and is third in total offense (538.4 yards) and needs 31 points to break the school record of 664 set last season.

Etienne has registered 22 touchdowns (four receiving) this season, making him the first player in program history to record 20 in multiple campaigns after scoring 26 in 2018. The junior has amassed 2,030 all-purpose yards this season to join C.J. Spiller (2,680 in 2009) and Sammy Watkins (2,288 in 2011) as the school's only players to reach 2,000 in a season. Etienne needs seven yards to pass Raymond Priester (3,966) for first place on Clemson's all-time list and 40 to become the ninth player in ACC history with 4,000 in his career.

