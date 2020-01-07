LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions by dialed-in model on 8-2 roll

The LSU Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff National Championship without a single game hanging in the balance on the final play. The battle-tested Clemson Tigers have had several close encounters, including one in the semifinals. Now, the lone remaining undefeated FBS teams meet for the title on Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The SEC champs have won five consecutive games by at least 21 points, and another victory would mean their first national title since 2007. The ACC champion and third-seeded Tigers (14-0) seek back-to-back undefeated championship runs.

The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites after the spread opened at five, and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. LSU is favored at -220 on the money line (risk $220 to win $100), while Clemson is the underdog at +180 (risk $100 to win $180). You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -220, Clemson +180

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

The model knows that LSU is an offensive machine, as the Tigers rank first in the nation in total offense (564.2 yards) and scoring (48.9 points). LSU amassed 692 total yards against the Sooners and registered nine touchdowns, setting the SEC record for most in a bowl game. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow accounted for eight of those and tied the NCAA mark with seven TD passes in the first half.

Burrow leads the nation in passing touchdowns (55) and completion percentage (77.6), while ranking second in passing yards (5,208). He has thrown at least one scoring pass in 18 consecutive contests and finished with 20 or more completions in 17 straight. Burrow has helped LSU record at least 40 points 11 times this season and score in a whopping 53 of its 56 quarters played.

Despite its electric offense, LSU is not guaranteed to cover the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020.

That's because Trevor Lawrence has a chance to continue several of the most remarkable streaks in college football history. The Clemson quarterback is 25-0 as a starter and in position to win his second national title in as many seasons. Next season, he has the potential to become the first FBS signal-caller ever to lead three consecutive championship runs.

Lawrence had a sluggish start to the season and looked less than spectacular in a handful of lackluster victories by Clemson. The quarterback has eight interceptions on the season, but enters the College Football National Championship on a strunning streak of 201 consecutive passes without one. He has thrown 36 touchdowns and taken just 15 sacks.

So who wins Clemson vs. LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.