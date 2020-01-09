LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions by top-rated model on 8-2 roll

The Clemson Tigers aim for their second straight title and third in four years when they collide with LSU in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET. Clemson (14-0) enters on a 29-game winning streak after getting past Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson, which is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight contests versus teams with a winning record, is seeking the seventh undefeated season in school history.

LSU (14-0) put on an offensive display in its 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, racking up 692 total yards and scoring nine touchdowns. The school is in search of its fourth national title and first since 2007. The Bayou Bengals are six-point favorites after the spread opened at five, and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.

This model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on LSU vs. Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -6

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -231, Clemson +188

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

Why LSU can cover

The model knows that LSU is an offensive machine, as the Tigers rank first in the nation in total offense (564.2 yards) and scoring (48.9 points). LSU amassed 692 total yards against the Sooners and registered nine touchdowns, setting the SEC record for most in a bowl game. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow accounted for eight of those and tied the NCAA mark with seven TD passes in the first half.

Burrow leads the nation in passing touchdowns (55) and completion percentage (77.6), while ranking second in passing yards (5,208). He has thrown at least one scoring pass in 18 consecutive contests and finished with 20 or more completions in 17 straight. Burrow has helped LSU record at least 40 points 11 times this season and score in a whopping 53 of its 56 quarters played.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson staged the fifth-largest comeback in school history as it overcame a 16-0 deficit against the Buckeyes to improve to 22-0 versus undefeated teams since the start of the 2015 season. Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 67 yards for a score to raise his record to 25-0 as the team's starting quarterback. The 6-6 signal-caller has 66 career TD passes, breaking Jameis Winston's ACC record for most by a player through his sophomore campaign.

Lawrence has gone 202 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception, breaking his own single-season school record and Tajh Boyd's multi-season program mark (187). He has registered two 300-yard passing performances this campaign and needs one more to tie Charlie Whitehurst (eight) for the third-most in Clemson history. Lawrence is hoping to lead the school to its sixth straight victory over an SEC opponent and 11th in its last 12 such meetings since 2016.

How to make LSU vs. Clemson picks

We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can get every pick for Clemson vs. LSU at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.