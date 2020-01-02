LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The top-ranked LSU Tigers look to wear the crown for fourth time in school history when they face the No. 3, and reigning champion, Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. LSU (14-0) earned a shot at its first national title since 2007 by annihilating Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl.

Clemson (14-0) punched its ticket to the title game for the fourth time in five years with a 29-23 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -225, Clemson +183

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

The model knows LSU set a plethora of records in the College Football Playoff semifinals en route to its 15th consecutive victory. In addition to numerous individual accomplishments, the team entered the College Football Playoff record book by amassing 49 points in the first half, 63 points overall and 692 yards of total offense. Burrow had a game for the ages, throwing seven scoring passes in the opening 30 minutes and finishing with eight total TDs.

The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 493 yards to raise his season total to 5,208, making him just the fifth player in history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season and first since Fresno State's Derek Carr in 2013. Burrow has completed a staggering 77.6 percent of his pass attempts.

That's because Clemson is riding a 29-game winning streak, the longest active run in the nation. It also matches the longest streak in ACC history set by Florida State from 2012-14. Clemson is the only school to register 12 victories over Power Five teams this season.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has yet to experience defeat in his collegiate career, ran for a 67-yard touchdown and threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Etienne with less than two minutes remaining in Clemson's semifinal victory. Etienne finished with a pair of receiving scores against Ohio State to double his season total.

