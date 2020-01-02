LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the national title game between LSU and Clemson 10,000 times.
The top-ranked LSU Tigers look to wear the crown for fourth time in school history when they face the No. 3, and reigning champion, Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. LSU (14-0) earned a shot at its first national title since 2007 by annihilating Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl.
Clemson (14-0) punched its ticket to the title game for the fourth time in five years with a 29-23 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.
This model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now the model has dialed in on LSU vs. Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. LSU:
- LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5
- LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points
- LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -225, Clemson +183
- LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions
- CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games
The model knows LSU set a plethora of records in the College Football Playoff semifinals en route to its 15th consecutive victory. In addition to numerous individual accomplishments, the team entered the College Football Playoff record book by amassing 49 points in the first half, 63 points overall and 692 yards of total offense. Burrow had a game for the ages, throwing seven scoring passes in the opening 30 minutes and finishing with eight total TDs.
The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 493 yards to raise his season total to 5,208, making him just the fifth player in history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season and first since Fresno State's Derek Carr in 2013. Burrow has completed a staggering 77.6 percent of his pass attempts.
Despite its electric offense, LSU is not guaranteed to cover the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020.
That's because Clemson is riding a 29-game winning streak, the longest active run in the nation. It also matches the longest streak in ACC history set by Florida State from 2012-14. Clemson is the only school to register 12 victories over Power Five teams this season.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has yet to experience defeat in his collegiate career, ran for a 67-yard touchdown and threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Etienne with less than two minutes remaining in Clemson's semifinal victory. Etienne finished with a pair of receiving scores against Ohio State to double his season total.
So who wins Clemson vs. LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019-20 bowl odds, bets, sims, and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Tennessee vs. Indiana, Gator Bowl pick
The Volunteers and Hoosiers will tee it up in Jacksonville in one of the most intriguing games...
-
Cincinnati vs. BC, Birmingham Bowl pick
Cincinnati will face a Boston College team led by an interim coach and lacking its best player
-
2020 Gator Bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee and Indiana football.
-
2020 Birmingham Bowl odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2020 Birmingham Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Auburn vs. Minnesota live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Auburn vs. Minnesota football game