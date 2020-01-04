LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The undefeated Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers meet on Monday, Jan. 13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from New Orleans. The SEC-champion Tigers (14-0) have a chance to win their first national title since 2007 in their first appearance in the four-team playoff. They are powered by the nation's top-ranked offense, led by Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Clemson (14-0) seeks its third national title in the past five years and can repeat as champion for the first time in program history.

The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.

This model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now the model has dialed in on LSU vs. Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game. Here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -225, Clemson +183

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

The model knows Burrow has gone from unlikely hero to surprise Heisman winner to authoring one of the top seasons in the history of college football. He set season-highs for yards (493), touchdowns (seven) and efficiency rating (239.77) in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. He broke numerous College Football Playoff records despite playing slightly more than three quarters since the outcome was a foregone conclusion.

That performance has him in line to potentially break Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's FBS record for single-season efficiency. Burrow sits at 204.60, while Tagovailoa's 2018 record is 199.44. He also could break Texas alum Colt McCoy's single-season accuracy record, having completed 77.6 percent of his throws thus far. McCoy completed 76.7 percent for the Longhorns in 2008. He also has a chance to challenge former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan's single-season touchdown mark of 58; Burrow has 55 entering the title game.

Despite its electric offense, LSU is not guaranteed to cover the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020.

That's because Clemson is riding a 29-game winning streak, the longest active run in the nation. It also matches the longest streak in ACC history set by Florida State from 2012-14. Clemson is the only school to register 12 victories over Power Five teams this season.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has yet to experience defeat in his collegiate career, ran for a 67-yard touchdown and threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Etienne with less than two minutes remaining in Clemson's semifinal victory. Etienne finished with a pair of receiving scores against Ohio State to double his season total.

