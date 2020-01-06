LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 roll

The top-ranked LSU Tigers hope to reign supreme for the fourth time in school history when they meet the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. LSU (14-0) last captured the national title in 2007, when it defeated Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game. The school, which is perfect against the spread in its last four neutral-site contests, is riding a 15-game winning streak after rolling past Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl. Clemson (14-0) earned the chance to capture a second straight crown by overcoming a 16-point deficit to defeat the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites after the spread opened at five, and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. LSU is favored at -225 on the money line (risk $225 to win $100).

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -225, Clemson +183

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

The model knows that LSU is an offensive machine, as the Tigers rank first in the nation in total offense (564.2 yards) and scoring (48.9 points). LSU amassed 692 total yards against the Sooners and registered nine touchdowns, setting the SEC record for most in a bowl game. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow accounted for eight of those and tied the NCAA mark with seven TD passes in the first half.

Burrow leads the nation in passing touchdowns (55) and completion percentage (77.6), while ranking second in passing yards (5,208). He has thrown at least one scoring pass in 18 consecutive contests and finished with 20 or more completions in 17 straight. Burrow has helped LSU record at least 40 points 11 times this season and score in a whopping 53 of its 56 quarters played.

Despite its electric offense, LSU is not guaranteed to cover the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020.

That's because Brent Venables and Clemson's defense will be looking to throw a few wrinkles at LSU. Even though Clemson gave up 516 yards of total offense to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, it was able to limit the Buckeyes to 23 points by racking up four sacks and forcing Justin Fields into two interceptions. Clemson limited Ohio State to 7-of-18 on third downs in its 29-23 win.

Meanwhile, Clemson's offense added a new wrinkle in the win over Ohio State, with Lawrence rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown. John Rhys Plumlee of Ole Miss gashed LSU's defense for 212 yards and four touchdowns on the ground during the regular season, while Jalen Hurts ran for two scores.

