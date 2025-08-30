The No. 4 Clemson Tigers are set to host the No. 9 LSU Tigers on Saturday in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups on the Week 1 college football schedule. Clemson, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, finished the 2024 season 10-4, earning a trip to the College Football Playoff. LSU, entering its fourth season under head coach Brian Kelly, comes off a 9-4 campaign and is led by veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Both quarterbacks are among the top-four favorites to win the Heisman Trophy entering the season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.. Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any LSU vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 235-152-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.82 units ($11,282.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has set his sights on Clemson vs. LSU and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for LSU vs. Clemson:

LSU vs. Clemson spread Clemson -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook LSU vs. Clemson over/under 56.5 points LSU vs. Clemson money line Clemson -202, LSU +168 LSU vs. Clemson picks See picks at SportsLine LSU vs. Clemson streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why LSU can cover

LSU enters the 2025 season with a blend of returning talent and impactful transfers, with its sights set on a national title run. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leads the offense coming off a season where he threw for over 4,000 yards. He'll be supported by a deep receiving corps, including Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, and Chris Hilton Jr.. The offensive line, bolstered by Weston Davis and DJ Chester, has the potential to be a dominant group.

Defensively, LSU returns eight starters, featuring standout linebacker Whit Weeks, who recorded 120 tackles last season, and cornerback Zy Alexander, who led the team with two interceptions. The Tigers' secondary, which includes Ashton Stamps, Mansoor Delane, and DJ Pickett, projects to be among the best in the SEC. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson enters the 2025 season with high expectations, bolstered by a wealth of returning talent and a formidable home-field advantage. Clemson's "Death Valley" remains one of the most intimidating venues in college football, with the Tigers holding a 70–5 record at home since 2014. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, a preseason All-ACC selection and the 2024 ACC Player of the Year, leads an offense that also features wide receivers Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr., who both have All-ACC potential.

Defensively, Clemson remains a powerhouse, returning 74% of its sack production and 73% of total tackles from a unit that ranked sixth nationally in points allowed per game last season. The defensive line is anchored by All-ACC selections Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, while the secondary boasts a rising star Ricardo Jones. See which team to back at SportsLine, and new users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Clemson vs. LSU picks

Kaylor has analyzed LSU vs. Clemson from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins LSU vs. Clemson on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who is up over 112 units since the start of 2023, and find out.