The battle of the Tigers -- and the real Death Valley -- has as good an argument as any as the best game of Week 1.

Sure, there's no Arch Mania or defending national champion involved like that game in Columbus. But the stakes are sky high and there will be NFL talent all over the field Saturday night in Clemson when Dabo Swinney's No. 4 Clemson Tigers take on Brian Kelly's No. 9 LSU Tigers.

Clemson is coming off a quarterfinal finish in last year's College Football Playoff and should have the pieces on both sides of the ball to be a legitimate national title contender this season. Clemson has three players -- quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end T.J. Parker -- projected to be top 10 picks in CBS Sports' most recent mock draft.

LSU did not make the playoffs and enters this one with an ignominious streak of five consecutive losses in season openers. This one won't be easy, either, though LSU went on a heavy portal shopping spree to upgrade the talent all over the roster. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a potential No. 1 overall draft pick, should appreciate new weapons like Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.

This is the kind of marquee nonconference game that either gives you a massive jolt of momentum to start the season or potentially puts you behind the curve. In a critical Year 4 for Kelly, it is impossible to overstate just how important a season-opening win over Clemson would be. Especially when you remember after Clemson, LSU will still have to face No. 8 Alabama, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 21 Ole Miss.

Both these programs should be playoff teams in 2025, but the victor's path will be that much clearer.

LSU vs. Clemson: Need to know

Battle of the QBs: There will be many NFL scouts and executives keenly watching this one to see how two of college football's top quarterbacks perform. CBS Sports' David Cobb ranked Klubnik and Nussmeier as Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in his quarterback rankings headed into Week 1. Klubnik is the more experienced of the two, entering his third season as the starter and coming off a standout season of 36 passing touchdowns, 3,639 yards and only six interceptions. Nussmeier patiently waited his turn behind Jayden Daniels before finally getting a chance in 2024 and making the most of it with 4,043 yards and 29 touchdowns. In what should be a tight game, the difference between these two could be the difference in who wins and loses.

Rebuilt LSU D: LSU has the arduous task of stopping the aforementioned Klubnik, but is very bullish about where its defense stands headed into the season. After a mess of a 2024 season, which included the lowlight of Jalen Milroe rushing for 4 TDs and 185 yards in a 42-13 blowout, LSU knew it needed to get serious about investing in improving its defense. The result was the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class which included projected starters Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, A.J. Haulcy and Mansoor Delane. Add in five-star cornerback DJ Pickett, who has already impressed down in Baton Rouge, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker has way more to work with than he did a year ago. The big question is whether it'll be enough to stymie a potent offense of Klubnik and receivers such as Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr..

Can LSU slow down Clemson D-line?: Led by future first-round picks Woods and T.J. Parker, Clemson has the nation's top defensive line. With new addition Will Heldt (Purdue transfer) joining the group, it has already drawn comparisons to the stacked Clemson unit in 2018 that featured Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Farrell. LSU's offensive line held up well a year ago, finishing top 15 in the country in allowing only 15 sacks. But Woods and Parker, who could both be top 10 picks, represent the stiffest challenge yet. It'll be so interesting to see how aggressive new defensive coordinator Tom Allen gets in trying to rattle Nussmeier in Death Valley.

Where to watch LSU vs. Clemson live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

LSU vs. Clemson prediction, picks

Featuring two projected playoff teams, this primetime clash should come down to the wire. There's a lot to like about both teams and LSU won the offseason, but I lean Clemson with more returning experience and the home atmosphere advantage. This is the most talented Clemson team we've seen since the ones that knocked off Alabama for national titles, and I'm extremely bullish on Clemson having a real chance to add a third national championship trophy to Swinney's cabinet. Klubnik and the Clemson 1-2 punch of Woods and Parker prove to be too much for an LSU team that will need some game experience to fully mesh its new piece and hit its ceiling.



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer CLEM -3.5 LSU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson LSU Clemson Clemson SU LSU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson LSU Clemson Clemson

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that went 27-16 last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.